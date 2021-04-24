Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 17,269 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $408,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

