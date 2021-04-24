Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of National Presto Industries worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPK opened at $105.10 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $741.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

