Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 15,680 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TrueBlue worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 288.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 50,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $9,177,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $817.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.