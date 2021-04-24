Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,469 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,445.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.