ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $12,269.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003254 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00701991 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015035 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

