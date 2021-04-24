Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.39

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.39 and traded as high as C$10.41. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.33, with a volume of 22,690 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on XTC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$405.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.60 million. Research analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.80%.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$29,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 966,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,730,780.70. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,527,635.21. Insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock worth $678,992 over the last ninety days.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.