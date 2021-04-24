Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,599 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $106,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

