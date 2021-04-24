Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,708.67

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,708.67 ($35.39) and traded as high as GBX 2,787 ($36.41). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,767 ($36.15), with a volume of 1,116,651 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,528.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,708.67.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

