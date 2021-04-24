Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.52 and traded as high as C$7.67. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 158,629 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$682.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 80.13%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

