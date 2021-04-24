extraDNA Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $253,335.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,408.83 or 0.99577952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.47 or 0.01113092 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.48 or 0.00492819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00366501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00124347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003921 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

