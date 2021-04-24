extraDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $253,335.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,408.83 or 0.99577952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.47 or 0.01113092 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.48 or 0.00492819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00366501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00124347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003921 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

