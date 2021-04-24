Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

