Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

