Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 134.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

