Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.