Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

