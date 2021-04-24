Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

