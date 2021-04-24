Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

