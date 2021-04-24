FantasyGold One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $141,353.61 and approximately $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00264257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.29 or 0.01014572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,620.81 or 0.99862077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.83 or 0.00601345 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

