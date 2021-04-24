Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

