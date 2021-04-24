Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post $85.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $87.50 million. Fastly posted sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $382.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $392.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,110 shares of company stock worth $24,315,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLY opened at $68.92 on Friday. Fastly has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.