Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,300.09 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

