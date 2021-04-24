Fei Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.42 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $34.42 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,757.81 or 1.00155631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.69 or 0.00629408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.47 or 0.01019448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

