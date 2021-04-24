Fei Protocol Market Cap Achieves $1.73 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $31.01 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00266663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00999854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,410.01 or 1.00291135 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00615048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

