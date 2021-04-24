FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,200 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Adobe comprises 1.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.84. 2,257,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.80 and its 200-day moving average is $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

