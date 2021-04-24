FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $68.73 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,095 shares during the quarter. Futu comprises 54.2% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Futu worth $68,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUTU traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.16.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

