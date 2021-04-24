Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRRPF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

