Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRRPF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

