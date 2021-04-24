Filecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Filecoin has a market cap of $9.07 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $133.30 or 0.00267050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01017114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.05 or 1.00202827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.01 or 0.00599034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00203705 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 68,067,321 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.