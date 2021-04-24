Financial Comparison: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) versus Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

36.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silk Road Medical and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Liquidia 0 1 3 0 2.75

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Liquidia has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 384.15%. Given Liquidia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -53.66% -40.79% -24.56% Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Liquidia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 31.73 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -43.01 Liquidia $8.07 million 15.25 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.10

Liquidia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.