FinNexus (FNX) Achieves Market Cap of $13.24 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.92 or 0.00646997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.47 or 0.08094324 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 31,217,626 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

