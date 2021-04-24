FIO Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.59 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.59 million and $10.37 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000874 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001820 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 754,480,270 coins and its circulating supply is 232,093,563 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.