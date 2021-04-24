FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $49.47 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000861 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 754,294,440 coins and its circulating supply is 231,895,009 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.