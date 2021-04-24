Fire Lotto 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $167,127.79 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00073732 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002914 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

