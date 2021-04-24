Fireball 24 Hour Volume Reaches $247.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00009333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 35% against the US dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $94,046.61 and $247.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,059 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

