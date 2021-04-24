Fireball (FIRE) Price Down 84.9% Over Last Week

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 75.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002243 BTC on exchanges. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $22,221.10 and $1.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 84.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00128879 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,059 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

