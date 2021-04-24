Firo 1-Day Volume Tops $5.35 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $9.12 or 0.00018191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $107.51 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,127.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.49 or 0.04461585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00455817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $782.24 or 0.01560491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.44 or 0.00796837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.99 or 0.00470785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.07 or 0.00411097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,789,876 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

