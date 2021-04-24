Firo Reaches Market Cap of $108.76 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $9.23 or 0.00018827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $108.76 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,008.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.00 or 0.04474756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00457261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $762.60 or 0.01556066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.22 or 0.00730935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.00476069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.06 or 0.00418425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004673 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,787,276 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

