First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of First BanCorp. worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

