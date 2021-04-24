First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,877.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.