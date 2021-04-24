First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.12 Million

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce sales of $31.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.00 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.23 million to $124.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $133.43 million, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

