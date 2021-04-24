First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,262 call options on the company. This is an increase of 882% compared to the typical volume of 434 call options.

NYSEARCA:FDN traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.51. 179,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,547. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a twelve month low of $140.50 and a twelve month high of $245.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average of $214.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

