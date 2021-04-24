First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.