First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.23% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 762.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $55.19 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97.

