First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after buying an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

