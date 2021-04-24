Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,430.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSE FSR opened at $14.01 on Friday. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

