Fivebalance Hits 1-Day Volume of $910.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $94,357.05 and approximately $910.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.75 or 0.00641519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.54 or 0.07648191 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 784,197,149 coins and its circulating supply is 778,397,548 coins. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

