Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
PFD stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.