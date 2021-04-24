Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE FFC opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

