Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $25.34.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.