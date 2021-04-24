Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

