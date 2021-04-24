Flamingo (FLM) Trading 36% Lower This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 36% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $100.66 million and $44.49 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.01017281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00023244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,297.83 or 0.99831794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00617990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.